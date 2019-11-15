Kathryn Sekula
Kathryn Sekula, 77, long-time resident of Coloma passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
At Kathy’s request her body has been gifted to medical science and will be cremated at a later date. Kathy requested there be no memorial services.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so in Kathy’s name to either the North Berrien Senior Center, P.O. Box 730, Coloma MI 49038 or to Coloma Little League, P.O. Box 438, Coloma MI 49038.
Kathy was born Jan. 4, 1942, in East Chicago, Ind. Kathy enjoyed raising her three active boys. She loved taking the boys to Paw Paw Lake and Lake Michigan. A big part of her life was spent attending the boys’ many sporting events and finding bargains at local garage sales. Later in life Kathy focused on caring for the elderly as a caregiver. Kathy would take great joy if, in her honor, an act of kindness toward a senior citizen would be paid forward.
Kathy is survived by two sons, Robert (Linda) Sekula of Watervliet and David Sekula of Davie, Fla.; brother, Patrick McShane; sister-in-law, Andrea McShane; granddaughters, Kaitlin and Hayley Sekula; one great-grandson, Landon Watkins; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Sekula; sister, Diane Martin; and brother, Duke McShane.
Kathy's sons truly appreciate the love and care given to their mom by the Westwoods nursing staff and caregivers.