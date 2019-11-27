Kathryn Strawbridge
Kathryn Strawbridge, 82, of St. Joseph passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Royalton Manor in St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor Thomas Stout officiating. Burial will follow in Hagar Lakeshore Cemetery. Friends may visit from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Team Timmy & Zoey Fund. Those wishing to share a memory of Kathryn online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Kathryn was born Sept. 16, 1937, in Manistique, Mich., to Russell and Genevra (Byers) Ruggles. On July 9, 1955, she married Edumand Strawbridge in Manistique. Kathryn was a homemaker who kept a busy schedule caring for her family. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family – especially her grandchildren.
Kathryn is survived by her children, John (Debbie) Strawbridge, Debra (James) Fitz and Rodney (Dianne) Strawbridge; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granchild; and brother, Russell (Peggy) Ruggles Jr.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Janice Strawbridge; granddaughter, Amanda Strawbridge; great-grandson, Abraham Strawbridge; and sister, Charlotte Barrow.