St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Areas of freezing rain possible early. Rain showers early. Then windy with snow showers for the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Blustery with snow showers. Low 17F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.