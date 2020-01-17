Kathy Lynn (Wennerberg) Maxson
Kathy Lynn (Wennerberg) Maxson, 65, passed away on Jan. 2, 2020, in her hometown of St. Joseph.
Kathy was born on June 15, 1954, in San Jose, Calif., to Allan and Gloria (Pitlik) Wennerberg. She was a 1972 graduate of St. Joseph High School and received a degree in journalism from Central Michigan University. She had most recently been employed by Whirlpool Corporation until her retirement in 2019.
Kathy was an avid reader and visited the local libraries multiple times a week. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, hiking trails and kayaking. Kathy loved animals, adopting many rescue boxers and cats throughout her life.
Kathy is survived by her mother, Gloria Wennerberg; sister, Beth Wallace; nieces, Holly (Rob) Harbin and April (Zach) Carson; great-nieces, Gloria Harbin and Courtney and Aubrey Carson; and a great-nephew, Wyatt Carson.
She was preceded in death by her father, Allan Wennerberg.
A family service honoring Kathy’s life has taken place. Memorial contributions may be given to Animal Aid of Southwest Michigan. Please leave a memory of Kathy for her family online at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Kathy always said, "Love you to the moon and back. Just me."