Kay Ann McKinven
Kay Ann McKinven, 81, of Covert passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville.
Kay was born on Jan. 14, 1938, the daughter of Perry and Alene (Whalen) Rowe. On Nov. 9, 1953, Kay was united in marriage with the love of her life, Ronald McKinven Sr. Together they owned and operated Ardmore Kennels, where they raised and bred Redbone coonhound and bear dogs, however, she did love all dogs and cats. Kay was a diehard Detroit Tigers fan, enjoyed watching and feeding the birds, listening to big band music and reading books.
Kay is survived by six daughters: Rhonda Crans of Bangor, Roberta Nichols of Keeler, Rita (Al) Hosier of South Haven, Robin (Mickey) Houchin of Bangor, Ruth (John) Wolf of Bangor and Marilyn (Mike) Stanek of Palm Bay, Fla.; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren (with two on the way); two great-great-grandchildren (with one on the way); and many other family members and friends.
Kay was preceded in passing by her husband, Ronald, on Sept. 24, 2008; two sons, Ronald McKinven Jr. and Robert McKinven; her parents; a sister, Mari Atchley; and a brother, Lynn “Buck” Rowe.
The family will welcome friends from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Calvin Funeral Home in Hartford, immediately followed by a celebration of life service to honor Kay’s memory. Kay will be laid to rest in Thomas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations in Kay’s name be made to any humane society or hospice of your choice. Those wishing to leave memorial condolences for the family may do so at www.calvin-leonardfh.com.