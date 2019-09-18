KC (Kochukunju) Mammen
KC (Kochukunju) Mammen, 85, of Berrien Springs passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Caretel Inns of Lakeland in St. Joseph.
KC was born in Pathanamthita, India, on March 12, 1934. He had retired from owning and operating adult foster care homes in the Berrien Springs area. He passed away as a Christian man awaiting to see the face of his Savior.
He is survived by two brothers; two sons, Alex and Dennis Mammen; two daughters, Linda and Leena Mammen; their spouses; and 12 grandchildren: Jediah, Rochelle, Caitlin, Christina, Elaina, Andrew, Michael, Gabriel, Vanessa, Luke, Rachel and Nicholas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two brothers and one sister.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Village Seventh-day Adventist Church in Berrien Springs, where visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Berrien Springs. Following the burial, there will be a luncheon at the Village SDA Church fellowship hall. All are invited.
Allred Funeral Home in Berrien Springs is assisting the family with arrangements. Online messages may be left at www.allredfuneralhome.com.