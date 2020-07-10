Kelley Lee Weatherly, 58, passed away peacefully at home on July 4, 2020, when she lost her nine-year battle with cancer. She was with her partner of 33 years, Tommy Joseph, and their two dogs that she loved very much.
Kelley was born in Watervliet on Aug. 16, 1962, to Irene and Gene Weatherly of Coloma. Kelley worked as a cashier at several places in the area. She also worked at Elder Beerman at the Orchards Mall in Benton Harbor and Sunshine Cleaning in St. Joseph. She spent the last 13 years of her working career at Martin’s Supermarket in St. Joseph, where she was better known as “Kelley in the Deli.”