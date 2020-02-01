Kelli Lyn McLean, 54, now of Bloomington, Ill., formerly of St. Joseph passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Normal, Ill. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Funeral Home, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph.
Kelli was born on Jan. 13, 1966, in St. Joseph, to Michael and Sharon (Stumpf) McCalla. On April 25, 1987, in St. Joseph, she married Joey Wayne McLean. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter and friend to many. Kelli was a special person who will be missed by more people than we may realize.