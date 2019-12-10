Kenneth F. Umphrey
Kenneth F. Umphrey, 86, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on July 9, 1933, in Coloma, to Lewis M. and Mildred (Krieger) Umphrey. Kenneth married Carolyn Meyer on July 14, 1956, and together they raised three daughters.
Kenneth graduated from Coloma High School in 1951, attended agriculture short courses at Michigan State University and took various business classes at the University of Toledo. He grew up on the family centennial fruit farm. He joined the U.S. Army in 1955 as a radio operator. He began working in the propane gas business in 1959, retiring from Amerigas Propane Co. as a plant manager. He was active in the Ohio L.P. Gas Association in various positions, including president. He was a long-time active member of Good Shepard Lutheran Church, where he served as an elder. Ken sang in church choirs for 60 years and was a member in a barbershop chorus and quartet.
Kenneth and Carolyn traveled throughout the United States and overseas, visiting Greece last year. He loved fishing, downhill skiing and golfing. He volunteered for the Jamie Farr/Marathon Classic LPGA Golf Tournament for over 20 years. He and Carolyn were “snowbirds,” spending winters in Davenport, Fla. They spent 33 years enjoying the “lake life” at their cottage on Pine Canyon Lake in Angola, Ind., where they entertained their family and friends often.
Ken is survived by Carolyn, his loving wife of 63 years; daughters, Karla (Randy) Ries, Lori (Scott) Saunders and Terri (Robert) Goldmann; grandchildren: Jocelyn (David) Steffes, Brian (Molly) Saunders, Alan Saunders, Shari Saunders and Matthew Goldmann; and brother, Virgil Umphrey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Ermine Umphrey, Lolita Piedt and Boyd Umphrey; and grandson, Craig Ries.
Family and friends may gather at Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9. The funeral service will be held at Good Shephard Lutheran Church, Toledo, Ohio, at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, where the body will lie in state one-hour prior. Entombment will be in Highland Memory Gardens at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. The family suggests contributions to Good Shepard Lutheran Church or a charity of their choice.