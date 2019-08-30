Kenneth G. Mullen
Kenneth G. Mullen, 92, of Watervliet died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Graceway Nursing Home in South Haven.
Services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Fairplain Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Benton Township. Burial will follow in Crystal Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Fairplain Chapel. Memorials may be made to Great Lakes Hospice. Please share memories, messages or photos at www.florin.net.
Ken was born on Sept. 6, 1926, in Alicia, Ark., to Terry and Minnie Mullen. He married his wife, Neta, in 1981, and together they had celebrated 38 years of marriage. Ken was a truck driver for Michigan Fruit Canners for 27 years before his retirement in 1993. He was a member of Red Arrow General Baptist Church. Ken liked to watch TV and was interested what was going on in the world. He also enjoyed watching softball whenever he could. Ken was a kind and gentle person who seemed to be going somewhere all the time and helping everyone.
His family includes his wife, Neta; his children: Linda Hudspeth of Harrison, Ark., Nita Bartlett of Jonesboro, Ark., Melba Robinson of Watervliet, Judy Brown of Melbourne, Fla., Robert Britton of Inverness, Fla., Debra Olson of Watervliet, Ricky Britton of Watervliet and Danette Shawa of Watervliet; his 16 grandchildren; his 21 great-grandchildren; and his two great-great-grandchildren.