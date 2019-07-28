Kenneth W. Parritt
Kenneth W. Parritt, 75, of Niles passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 29, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Sodus. Visitation will be two hours prior to the funeral from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Ken’s name may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Ken was born on June 9, 1944, in McHenry, Ky., to Glenn and Mary (Ward) Parritt. He graduated from Benton Harbor High School. Ken was a wheeler and dealer and was always looking for a bargain. He owned several pawn shops over the years – Ken’s Discount Sales in Niles and Parritt’s Trading Post in Benton Harbor. He had a special way with people that made them feel at home in his shops. Ken’s happiness was contagious and he was always calm and in control. Ken will be remembered for being a generous man with a heart of gold. His family will always cherish the memories of the countless pranks he pulled on them and his witty sense of humor.
Ken is survived by his wife, Jeni Parritt; children, Kevin Parritt and Kimberly (Rocky) Boswell; stepchildren, Cari (Dave) Fritz and Kelly (Kasey) Papoi; grandchildren, Kevin Parritt Jr., Alan Parritt, Rocky Boswell Jr., Owen Fritz, Lillie Fritz and Veda Papoi; great-grandchildren, Rocky Boswell III and Ryker Boswell; sisters, Connie Kurbis and Sheena (Dennis) Newman; and many nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Mary Parritt; and granddaughter, Heather Boswell in 2002.