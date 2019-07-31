Kenneth W. Sink
Kenneth W. Sink passed away on July 25, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
Born on Nov. 14, 1923, to George and Dorothy (Marston) Sink in Berrien Center, Ken was a graduate of Berrien Springs High School, an Army Ranger and a proud member of the 66th Black Panther Division during World War II, where he served as an aerial observer for the field artillery in France and was responsible for the sinking of the first German freighter by land artillery. After the war he returned to Berrien Springs, where he purchased Schrader’s Grocery from his grandfather-in-law and developed that small grocery into Berrien’s first supermarket. He ultimately operated supermarkets in Constantine, Vicksburg, Three Oaks and Buchanan.
His 50-year marriage to Barbara (King) Sink in 1944 produced two children, Teresa (Roger) Thornburg of Okemos, Mich., and Eric (Carol) Sink of Berrien Springs. After Barbara’s death, he married a childhood friend, Doris (Lochinaw Parker) Sink, to whom he was married until her death in 2005.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barb; his wife, Dory; one brother, George; and one sister, Marion.
He is survived by his children, Teri and Ric; his sister, Donna; five grandchildren: Aaron (Briana) Thornburg of Seattle, Amanda Jurcisin of Okemos, Matthew (Courtney) Riggins of Okemos, Rebecca (Erin) Riggins of South Bend, Ind., and Erika (James) Renz of Elgin, Ill.; five great-grandchildren; and special friend, Mickey Bowman of Benton Harbor.
At his request, there will be no funeral. For those who wish to post a condolence online, you may do so at www.purelycremations.org. Memorial contributions may be made to your charity of choice.