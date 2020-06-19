Kerry Edward Coggins, 59, of South Haven passed away on May 20, 2020, following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Kerry was employed as a vocational education instructor by the Van Buren Intermediate School District for over 30 years, where he mentored and inspired countless young individuals in their pursuit of skills that would translate to not just employment, but meaningful careers as well. As a loving parent, husband, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, he will indeed be sorely missed by those who loved him and those whose lives he has touched.