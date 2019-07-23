Kerry Haus
Kerry Haus, 69, formerly of Watervliet, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at his home in California.
Kerry’s life began Sept. 17, 1949, in Arkansas. When he was a young child his parents moved to Michigan, making Watervliet their home. Kerry grew up in Watervliet, where he graduated high school. After high school he studied accounting at Harding University. Kerry became an over the road truck driver and eventually moved out to California to run a trucking company with his father. When he wasn’t working you could find him enjoying sports – especially bowling, basketball, baseball and golf.
He loved to visit with his family, which includes: his brother, Mike (Linda) Haus of Watervliet; and four cousins, Jeff (Wanda) Haus of Hartford, Steve (Dawn) Haus of Florida, Jerry (Lori) Davis of Watervliet and Sheila (Michael) Loihle of Vermont.
His parents, Vernon and Bonnie (Beshiers) Haus, precede Kerry in death.
Hutchins Funeral Home in Watervliet assisted Kerry’s family with cremation and he will be laid to rest in Arkansas. You are invited to leave a message of comfort for Kerry’s family at hutchinsfuneral.com.