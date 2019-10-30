Kevin Damon White
Kevin Damon White departed this life on Oct. 23, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday Nov. 2, at Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Dr., Benton Harbor, with visitation starting at 10 a.m., followed by services at 11 a.m.
Kevin Damon White was born on Feb. 4, 1971, to Wesley Singleton Jr. and Earlene White in Detroit. He accepted Christ at an early age. Kevin attended school in the Benton Harbor Area School district and graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1989. After graduating, he attended Ivy Tech for mechanic training in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Kevin worked several years transporting goods for an international restaurant chain, and as a blessing presented itself, he was offered and joined the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), where he remained until his death.
Kevin loved his community and served in many capacities, which ultimately led him to become an elected official for Benton Township, ending with an appointment as Benton Township supervisor, which he worked with diligence and with passion.
He leaves to cherish his memory: a loving wife of 20 years, Yolanda White; one daughter, Taylor Symone White; his mother, Earlene White of Michigan; father, Wesley Singleton Jr. of South Carolina; three sisters, Kina (Matthew) Coats, Kaici (Eric) Gavin and Monica Driver; mother-in-law, Beatrice Jenkins; aunt, Pearlene Davenport; uncle, Mozell Bank; and one goddaughter, Ericka Pringle.
He is preceded in death by grandmother, Margaret W. Banks; one aunt, Shirley Woods; and two uncles, John Banks Jr. and Theodore Banks.
Kevin will be remembered by a host of family, friends, the BHHS Class of 1989, the Michigan Department of Transportation and Benton Charter Township family.