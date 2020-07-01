Kevin Lee Cox, 47, of Coloma tragically passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Kevin was born on Sept. 8, 1972, in St. Joseph, to Gerry and Barbara (Rincock) Cox. He was a happy, bright child with a strong body and mind who lived his life with intensity, though he had difficulty finding his life’s purpose. He grew up in Coloma, and from his youth, Kevin had a passion for fixing up old cars just like his grandpa and would use his service skills to help his family when in need. He spent much of his adult life working hard at several local businesses, including Farmer Friday’s, Hilltop and Harding’s.