Kevin Ray Wright
A life of love is to be celebrated and never mourned. Such a life began when Kevin Ray Wright was born July 12, 1967, to the late Jerome Wright Sr. and Annie Roseburgh Wright-Lenzy in Berrien Springs.
Kevin attended Seeley McCord Elementary, Benton Harbor Junior High, was a member of the Benton Harbor High School class of 1985 and attended Job Corps in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Kevin accepted Christ and was baptized at Hopewell Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. John Simmons.
Kevin worked at various jobs in the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph area.
Kevin, affectionately known as “The Real One” by his nieces and nephews, enjoyed fishing, listening to music and spending time with his family.
On Nov. 15, 2019, Kevin took his Savior's hand and was reunited with loved ones who preceded him in death: father, Jerome Wright Sr.; stepfather, George Lenzy; daughters, Monique Wright and Deanna Campbell; and grandparents, William “Doc” and Lizzie Roseburgh and Eddie and Bernice Wright-White.
Kevin leaves to cherish his memory: his mother, Annie Roseburgh Wright-Lenzy; children, Ebony (Maurice) Taylor, NaKeisha Wright, Kevin Wright Jr., and Tiffany, Deserae, Damion and Tonesha Harris; siblings: Bernice (Abdul ) Muhammad, Annette Wright, Jerome Wright Sr., Steven Wright and Troy (LaTonya) Wright Sr.; eight grandchildren; special friend and caregiver, Kathleen Betts; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A homegoing service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Beautiful Gate Baptist Church, Benton Harbor, with visitation at 10 a.m. To sign the guest book online go to robbinsbrothersfh.com.