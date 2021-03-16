Kevin Senecal, the man with a smile that lit up a room, unexpectedly died on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 51 years young.
Kevin had many titles, from coach to chief to CEO and president of Holiday Diver, Inc. However, Kevin’s favorite title was “Dad.” Kevin leaves behind his adoring wife of 31 years, Shelley Ray Senecal; and their three children: Zachary, Hannah and Jacob. Kevin also was the baby brother to five siblings: Mike (Sharon) Senecal of Florida, and Joann (Ric) Vales, Tom (Debbie) Senecal, Dan (Sue) Fortenbacher, and Jeff (Corinne) Fortenbacher, all living in Michigan.