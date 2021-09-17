Kirk D. Morris Sr., 59, formerly of Buchanan passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 21, 2019, in Park County, Colo.
Kirk’s family was contacted by the Park County coroner to inform them they had located remains of an unknown male that was believed to be Kirk Morris of Michigan. Over the past two years, the family has had to keep this information private, until positive identification was made. In August 2021, Kirk Jr., and family were able to find some sort of peace as positive identification was confirmed.