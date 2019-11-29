Kirk Dee Schrader
Kirk Dee Schrader, 55, of Lakeside passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center.
A Gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, the Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman, where at time of sharing will begin at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Lakeside. Memorial contributions may be given toward the needs of the family. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Kirk was born Wednesday, Sept. 30, 1964, in Michigan City, Ind., the son of Don and Audrey (Hamann) Schrader. On Oct. 27, 1984, he married Janet Karen Moore. Kirk was a fifth-generation resident of Lakeside and served his community for more than 36 years as the sexton and caretaker of the Chikaming Township cemeteries. Kirk was an avid bird watcher and saw his vision and a dream for a local public mountain bike trail in the Chikaming Township Park and Preserve.
Survivors include his wife, Janet; sons, Alexander (fiancé, Carly Trout) and Nicholas Schrader; mother, Audrey Schrader; sister, Peggy Jo (Allen) Cowgill; brothers, Rex (Dixie) Schrader and Don II (Charlotte) Schrader; and his mother-in-law, Evelyn Moore.
Kirk was preceded in death by his father, Don Schrader.