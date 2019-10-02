Kiwoa Deuell Whitfield
Kiwoa Deuell Whitfield, 44, of Benton Harbor departed this life Sept. 25, 2019.
A service celebrating his life will be held Friday, Oct. 4, at Fellowship Baptist Mission Church, Benton Harbor. The visitation begins at 11 a.m., followed by the funeral at noon. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Kiwoa was born July 20, 1975, in Benton Harbor, to Chineater Whitfield Mark and Calvin T. Yates. He graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1993, where he ran track. He attended Lake Michigan College and Western Michigan University.
Kiwoa was a boxer in the Police Athletic League and his favorite hobbies were fishing and dominos. He worked in construction, rehabbing houses, landscaping, maintenance at the River Terrace Apartments and Berrien Homes and as a restaurant cook.
Kiwoa will be forever remembered by his daughters, Kiah Whitfield and Manyla Sanders; sons, Earl Taylor and Kiwoa D. Whitfield Jr.; parents, Chineater (Cecil) Mark and Calvin T. Yates; sister, Cierra Raynetta (Timothy) Young; brothers, Jewel Thomas and Terrence Howard; grandmother, Ollie Mae Whitfield; grandchildren, Jordyn R. Taylor, Ja′mia L. Taylor, Aubree L. Taylor and Rico Jay Metcalfe; a host of cousins, family and friends; and longtime companion, Debra Ann Vinson.
Kiwoa was preceded in death by brothers, Calvin Hickman and Anton Eric DeWayne Mark; grandfathers, Cassel Yates Sr. and Lucius Curtis Whitfield Sr.; and grandmother, Nannie Mae Yates.