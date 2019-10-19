Kurt Boettcher
Kurt Boettcher, 72, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at his residence following complications from Agent Orange while serving in Vietnam.
As per Kurt’s request, there are no services scheduled, and he has been cremated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Funeral Home, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph.
Kurt was born March 10, 1947, in Benton Harbor to the late Louis and Ellamae (Downer) Boettcher. He is survived by his wife, Eileen Rose.
A more detailed obituary will be forthcoming at a later date.