Kurt Boettcher
Kurt Boettcher, 72, of St. Joseph passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at home with his wife, Eileen, by his side, due to complications of agent orange exposed to while serving in Vietnam.
Kurt was a strong and prideful man and didn’t let his long illness keep him down physically or emotionally. In Vietnam, 1965-1967, Kurt served in the U.S. Navy on the Brown Water PBR River Boat. When discharged Kurt went to work at Whirlpool, and then at Hi’s in St. Joseph and Niles as a cook and bartender. Kurt was an avid U of M and big Green Bay Packer fan. He enjoyed classic rock and blues music, playing pool, the casino, football, and searching online for the best cheeseburger and prime rib.
Kurt was born March 10, 1947, to Louis and Ella Mae (Downer) Boettcher in Benton Harbor. He has been cremated and requested no funeral service. Military honors have been conducted.
Kurt is survived by his wife, Eileen Rose; three sisters, Jeanine of Florida, Nanette of Stevensville, and Barb of Minnesota; brother, Mark of St. Joseph; nieces and nephews, Greg Sillaway, Chris Sillaway, Kerry Phillip Blake, Jocelynn Quinnsette Saucher aka Josh Boettcher, and Jessica, Eric, Andrew and Nicole Boettcher; and also life-long friends, Wayne and Brad. Kurt was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Paul; and nephew, Jeff Sillaway.
Kurt really enjoyed his nieces and nephews who took the time to come and visit there Uncle Kurt when in town. Then there was Ryan and Tom who came to hang out with Kurt to watch football and movies on a regular basis. They also helped do little projects to help Kurt and Eileen. Kurt enjoyed the many visits to Wisconsin with his large extended family of Rose’s, as well as their visits to his home. They enjoyed Kurt’s interesting stories and wide knowledge of classic rock, and his wallflower personality. Kurt was loved and will be greatly missed.