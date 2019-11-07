Kuscuita F. Rapp
Kuscuita F. Rapp, 84, of Hartford went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center in St Joseph.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home in Coloma, where visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday. Cremation will take place following the service. Donations in memory of Kuscuita may be made to Forgotten Man Ministries. Those wishing to leave an online message of remembrance may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.
Kuscuita was born Oct. 29, 1935, in Bradford, Ark. She loved Bible study, preaching, going to garage sales, gardening and flowers. She even carried a shovel in her trunk to dig wildflowers from the side of the road. She served with her husband, Retired Chaplain Michael Rapp. Her greatest service to the Lord was ministering to the ladies at the Berrien County Jail for 15 years. Now, faith has become sight, Amen.
Survivors include her husband, Michael; daughters, Debbie (Jim) Benson and Cathy (Lee) Price; stepdaughter, Shelly Canard; grandchildren, Jenny B. ("Baby" held a special place in her heart), Cory (Becky) Benson, Ryan (Sarah) Price and Scott (Reyna) Price; plus seven great-grandchildren: Will and Luke Benson and Ethan, Ariana, Elysa, Mylee and Emma Price.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lucille Reeves; and a brother, Jack Emerson Robertson.