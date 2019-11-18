Kyle William Krumrie
Kyle William Krumrie, 55, of Sawyer died peacefully Saturday morning, Nov. 16, 2019, in his residence in the comfort of his family’s presence. He was born July 10, 1964, in Buchanan to Alvin and Donna Krumrie. He married Diana Lynn Fritz in Benton Harbor.
Kyle was a hard-working, big hearted man, and loved his beer.
Kyle will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Diana Krumrie of Sawyer; one son, Clay Krumrie of St. Joseph; one daughter, Ashley Fritz of Sawyer; four grandchildren, Hunter Thomas, Daniel Glaske and twins Violet Krumrie and Calvin Krumrie; his father, Alvin (Patricia) Krumrie of Sawyer; one sister, Cara (Jeffrey) Jensen of Chicago; two brothers, Mark Krumrie of South Bend, Ind., and Brian Krumrie of Benton Harbor; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Trinity Lutheran Church, 5791 Sawyer Road, Sawyer, with the Rev. Randy Lett officiating.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Kyle be made to either Trinity Lutheran Church, 5791 Sawyer Road, Sawyer, MI 49125, or to Hospice at Home, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.