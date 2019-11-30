L.C. Lunzy
L.C. Lunzy, 68, of Benton Harbor passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Battle Creek, Mich.
A Service of Homegoing will be held at noon on Friday, Dec. 6, at First Presbyterian Church, 475 Green St., Benton Harbor, with Pastor Eddie Casnave officiating. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service, beginning at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Those wishing to sign L.C.’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
L.C. was born March 6, 1951, in Brookhaven, Miss., to L.C. Porter and Josephine Lunzy. L.C. cherished the time spent with his family and friends. He enjoyed playing bingo and going to Four Winds Casino. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
L.C. is survived by his siblings: Leroy Ford of Benton Harbor, Eddie (Maria) Casnave of Dallas, Marie Lunzy of Benton Harbor, Phyllis (L.B.) Jackson of Bogalusa, La., and Lois Lunzy and Joyce (Larry) Patton, both of Benton Harbor; his special friend and caregiver, Leo Smith of Benton Harbor; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, L.C. Porter and Josephine Casnave; and two brothers, Dunkey Ray Smith and Kenneth Ray Lunzy.