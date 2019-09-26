Lamar Darnell Phillips
Pastor Lamar Darnell Phillips, 49, of Grayson, Ga., formerly of Benton Harbor, made his transition to his heavenly home surrounded by his family who loved him dearly on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.
A service celebrating his life will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Abundant Life COGIC, Benton Harbor. The visitation begins at 9 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Lamar was born Oct. 18, 1969, in Benton Harbor, to the late Jerry Reynolds and Joyce Ann Phillips. He was a true family man, mentor and giver. He truly loved his family and always had a way with his words, especially for young men and women as it related to life’s experiences and overcoming obstacles. Lamar had such a great sense of humor and was always known for being the best dressed and the life of the party.
Lamar leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Christie M. Phillips; daughters, Erica, Antwanette, Kayla and Jasmine; sister, Dominique Phillips; brother, Shontae Phillips; grandchildren, Xzavier, T.J. and Erielle; great-niece, Skylar Phillips; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Lamar was preceded in death by his beloved late parents; grandparents, the Rev. Harry and Minnie Reynolds, Louise Davis and Eugene Phillips; aunt, Louise Brown; and uncles, Larry Phillips and Harry Reynolds, Jr.