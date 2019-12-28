Lanoir Loraine Westerfield
Lanoir Loraine Westerfield, 93, of Holland, Mich., passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the SKLD Nursing Facility in Zeeland, Mich.
She was born March 12, 1926, to Leo and Clara (Merkle) Ingraham, in Detroit, and was raised by her grandparents in South Haven. Loraine married Whitney Westerfield of Corbin, Ky., on Jan. 26, 1945, in South Haven. She was a devoted wife and mother, raising seven children and caring for many others. She enjoyed gardening, laundry and cooking.
She is preceded in death, along with her husband and parents, by a son, Dan Westerfield; daughter, Linda Skuca; son-in-law, Larry Watkins; and brothers, Jackie Ingraham and Marvin Ingraham.
Loraine is survived by her children: Fred Westerfield of Fruitport, Mich., Dora Watkins of Hartford, Rod Westerfield (Trish) of South Haven, Terri (Andy) Tubbs of Holland and Brenda (Larry) Brush of Holland; son-in-law, Gary Skuca of South Haven; 22 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Ann Merlino officiating. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
