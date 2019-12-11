Lansford J. 'Bud' Moore
Lansford J. (Bud) Moore, 102, of Holland, Mich., formerly of Glenn, Mich., passed away Nov. 28, 2019, at Freedom Village in Holland.
He was born in Chicago on July 4, 1917, to E. L. and May Bell Moore. He attended Morgan Park and Lindbloom High Schools and received a B.A. from Kalamazoo College in 1940. He was married June 21, 1942, to Jane Merson of South Haven. They were longtime members of the Peoples Church in Kalamazoo, and later the Unitarian churches of Akron, Ohio, and Deerfield, Ill. He served for 40 years as an executive in the forest products industry, first with the Sutherland Paper Company in Kalamazoo and later with Packaging Corporation of America. He, along with his wife, Jane, were also lifelong participants in community activities including school and alumni functions, scouting, and later in support of the Al-Van Humane Society in South Haven.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane, of 75 years; his sister, Jean Chapman; and his daughter Marti in 1992.
Bud is survived by his sons, Thomas Moore of Lancaster, N.Y., and John Moore of Chevy Chase, Md.; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Graveside services for Bud and Jane Moore will be held at 2 p.m. on June 20, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery in South Haven. A celebration of life will follow at the South Haven Conference Center, 410 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven. Memorials may be made to Al-Van Humane Society at P.O. Box 421, South Haven, MI 49090 or Kalamazoo College, General Funds at 1200 Academy St., Kalamazoo, MI 49006. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.