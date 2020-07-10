Larry Albert Dehring, 74, of Baroda passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church of Glendora, Buchanan, MI 49107, with the Rev. Jonathan Liebich officiating. Friends may meet with the family on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Bridgman. Memorial contributions may be made to Real Heroes USA, P.O. Box 4, Stevensville, MI 49127. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.