Larry Eugene Norris
Larry Eugene Norris died peacefully at his home in Paw Paw on Oct. 27, 2019. He was 78 years old.
Larry was born on June 20, 1941, in Lawrence. He attended Lawrence Public Schools and graduated from Lawrence High School in1959. He went on to attend Benton Harbor Junior College and graduate from Western Michigan University with a business degree. Later, Larry earned a degree from The University Michigan Realty School. Larry married Carolyn Marconi, his high school sweetheart. They had two children, Larry Lee (Anna) and Lynne (Keith Valentine); and six grandchildren: Valerie, Victor and Naomi Norris and Kaileigh, Graham and Colton Valentine. Larry and Carolyn lived in Portage, Mich. to finished their education and raise their family. Larry worked for Ford Motor Company and Gulf Oil Company before he joined the Kalamazoo Board of Realty and became a commercial realtor. He worked in real estate for over 40 years.
Larry was an accomplished golfer and a regular at Lake Cora Golf Course. Through the years he hit two holes-in-one. He was a generous individual and an avid sports fan who was passionate about the Chicago Cubs and WMU. Larry was also an active and dedicated member of the Lawrence Methodist Church.
A visitation is scheduled for Larry from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Redmond Funeral Home, 4100 S. Westnedge Ave., Kalamazoo. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Lawrence Methodist Church in Lawrence, with reception to follow at La Cantina restaurant. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Larry’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lawrence Alumni Association, the Lawrence Methodist Church or the Western Michigan University Gary Fund.
The family would like to thank The Oaks Day Care Center, Home Sweet Home In-Home Care, and Elara Caring.