Larry Lee Gulley
Larry Lee Gulley, 69, of Knoxville, Iowa, formerly of Benton Harbor departed this life after a short illness on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Knoxville.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Friday, Nov. 1, at Refreshing Fountains COGIC, Benton Harbor.
Larry was born Jan. 2, 1950, to Chester Gulley Jr. and Bertha Lee (Harden) Gulley. He graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1969, where he earned a varsity letter in track. Larry served in Vietnam and was honorably discharge as a combat soldier from the United States Army.
Larry leaves to mourn his death his sons, Larry Jr., Oshea, Kalum and Caleb Gulley; daughters, Hursel Cole, Aquanetta Nelson, Neakeya Magee, Arianna Gulley and Suleah Gulley; sisters, Mary Clark, Nancy McClendon, Carol Ann Robinson and Sandra Banks; brothers, Michael Gene Gulley Sr., the Rev. Rodney Chester Gulley and Michael King; and a host of family and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his sister, Katherine Gulley Moffitt.