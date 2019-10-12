Larry Robert Allen
Larry Robert Allen, 71, of Stevensville passed away Oct. 2, 2019, at his residence.
He was born July 6, 1948, in Chicago, to Funjay and Bertah (Payton) Allen. After graduating high school, he pursued law enforcement, attaining the ranks of lieutenant and detective before retiring from the Benton Harbor Police Department. Larry was well known as a talented singer and musician, traveling throughout the Midwest with The Midnight Sun Band. He played bass guitar and keyboards, frequenting Babe’s Lounge and numerous other venues. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears, Notre Dame football and "The Andy Griffith Show." Larry will long be remembered for his great sense of style and shining personality. His favorite times were spent with his beloved family and friends.
A public gathering was held at Babe’s Lounge and a more private celebration of his life was shared by his immediate family. For those who wish to leave a condolence for the family online, you may do so at www.purelycremations.org. Donations may be made in Larry’s name to Caring Circle Hospice.
Larry is survived by his daughters, Jessica Allen and Olivia Allen; sons, Cory (Janice) Allen, Jeffrey (Jessica) Allen, Matthew Allen and Michael Allen; grandchildren, Kaniya, Keira, Scarlett, Harvest, Dresden and Malaki; brother, Stan Allen; and girlfriend, Michelle Branch.
He was preceded by his parents and sister, Betty Jean Allen.