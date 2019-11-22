Lathiree Lewis
Lathiree Lewis traded mortality for immortality on Nov. 11, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
A service celebrating her life will be held today, Nov. 22, at Israelite Baptist Church, Benton Harbor, with visitation at 10 a.m., and the service at 11 a.m. Please sign the guest book online at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Lathiree was born Feb. 7, 1945, to the late R. Ree and Della Woods in Batesville, Miss. She later relocated with her children to Benton Harbor in 1973. Lathiree relocated to Saginaw, Mich., in 1994, where she continued her employment with McDonald's restaurant. She united with Fellowship Ministries and faithfully traveled with the ministry outreach until her health began to fail.
Lathiree had a genuine love for people, with a special fondness for her children and grandchildren. Her favorite pastime was cooking, playing spades, sitting on the river and eating out. Lathiree enjoyed the music of Kirk Franklin and the Rev. Rance Allen.
Lathiree will be remembered in the hearts of those she left behind, including: siblings, James Pollard Jr. and Edna Pollard; children, Bertha Larmore, James Howard, Bertha (LeAndre) Archibald, Ernestine Lewis, Arneise Lewis and Denise Lewis; special niece, Bertha Edgar; special cousins, Earlene Wiley and Addie Coleman; 23 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Lathiree was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, James Pollard; sister, Ida B. Hill; brother, McKinley Woods; and grandchildren, Robert Howard, Douglas Lewis and Willie Lewis.