Laura Jean Shirley
Laura Jean Shirley, 63, of Hartford passed away suddenly on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
Laura was born May 30, 1956, in Watervliet, the daughter of Trues Jr. and Mary (Hines) Shirley, both of whom precede her in passing. Also preceding her in death were a grandson, Zackery Chavez; and her lifelong companion, Dennis Lassin.
Laura played softball when she was younger. She loved going to yard sales, was an avid movie fanatic, especially of horror films, and was a big fan of the University of Michigan. She loved animals, but most importantly, she loved her family, who will never forget her.
Laura leaves behind six children: Tracy (Leonard Jr.) Callahan of Sister Lakes, Kelli (Art) Chavez of Lewisburg, Tenn., Kristian Keegan of Dowagiac, Jedediah Keegan (Nicole Weesaw) and Jessica (Linn) Murphy, both of Sister Lakes and Jon Teeters of Hartford. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Phillip (Cherie) Stillwell of Georgia, Calvin (DeLynn) Shirley of Lawton and Chet Shirley of Lawrence; and two sisters, Judy (Bruce) Grates of Oklahoma and Victoria (Mary) Shannon of Illinois.
As per her wishes, cremation will take place. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Calvin Funeral Home, Hartford, with funeral services taking place at noon. Those wishing to leave memorial condolences for the family may do so at www.calvin-leonardfh.com.