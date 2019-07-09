Laura Margaret Winkel
Laura Margaret Winkel, 96, of Hartford, was born Oct. 9, 1922, in St. Joseph, Minn. She was the daughter of Michael and Frances (Shablow) Barchalk. Laura passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Pine Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Stevensville.
Laura is survived by her four children: Barbara (Robert) Blocker of Hartford, Ronald (Dana) Winkel of Frankfort, Ky., Richard (Sue) Winkel of Hartford and Brian Winkel of Coloma. She is also survived by four granddaughters and five grandsons, eight great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Lillian Barchalk.
On Jan. 4, 1945, Laura was united in marriage with Willard Winkel. Willard passed away on Feb. 5, 2006. Laura was also preceded in passing by a son, John Winkel.
Laura owned and operated her own beauty salon at her home in Hartford for many years. She always cherished the times spent with her loving family.
As per Laura’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service to honor her memory will commence at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hartford, with Pastor Frederick Adrian officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church flower fund to help keep the church’s grounds beautiful. The family has entrusted the Calvin Funeral Home, Hartford, with arrangements. Those wishing to leave memorial condolences for the family may do so at www.calvin-leonardfh.com.