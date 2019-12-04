Laurent Peppel
Laurent Peppel, 84, of Benton Harbor passed away suddenly on Nov. 27, 2019, at the home that he built himself in 1955.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Washington Avenue Church of God, 4051 Washington Ave., St. Joseph, with Pastor Don Trest officiating. Friends may visit with the Friday from noon until the time of service. Memorial donations may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (B.G.E.A.), P.O. Box 668886, Charlotte, NC 28266-8886. Those wishing to share a memory of Laurent online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
He was born in Kostopol, Wolhynien, on April 12, 1935, and immigrated to Michigan in 1955. He worked for Modar for 27 years, then as a salesman for Midwest Adhesives for 15 years before retiring.
Laurent was a gifted musician and handyman who enjoyed traveling, but also enjoyed coming home to his beloved Lake Michigan.
He will be deeply missed by his daughters, Rosemarie (Gary) Holmes and Inge (Don) Trest; son, Willi Peppel; sisters, Helene (Eddy) Stadelmayer, Dr. Lydia Von Imm; and brothers, Hubert (Linda) Peppel, Gary (Dorothy) Peppel and Horst (Judy) Peppel. Also missing him dearly are numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Laurent was preceded in death by his parents Freidrich and Rosalie Peppel; granddaughter, Elizabeth Grace Trest; and two siblings, Reinhold and Hubert.