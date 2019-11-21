Lawrence D. DePue
Lawrence D. DePue, 79, of Buchanan went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo, following a massive stroke.
He was born Aug. 16, 1940, in Macy, Ind., to Lyle and Cleo (Mathias) DePue. On July 8, 1962, he married Iva Jean Smith, and together they served the Lord for 57 years. For 40 years Larry was director of Child Evangelism Fellowship of Southwest Michigan, and for 32 of those years he was also director of Christian Youth In Action Training for CEF of Michigan.
Larry always enjoyed singing, art work, carpentry and seeing the Chicago Cubs play.
Larry is survived by his wife, Jean DePue of Buchanan; son, Matt (Graceanna) DePue of Edwardsburg; daughter, Laura (Mark) Herne of Waterford; four grandchildren: Aaron (Liz) DePue of Bridgman, Andrew (Chantel) DePue of Niles and Ethan and Grace Herne of Waterford; 14 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Lena Tomforde of Boca Raton, Fla.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John and Lloyd DePue; and sisters, Mary Swihart and Marjorie Davis.
Friends may visit with the family from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Berrien Center Bible Church, where he was an active member. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the church, with Pastor Maynard Schoen officiating. Burial will be in Mission Hills Memorial Gardens, Niles. Online memories at www.allredfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Berrien Center Bible Church, 8830 M-140, Berrien Center, MI 49102 or to Child Evangelism Fellowship of SW Michigan, 8941 Second St., Berrien Center, MI 49102.