Lawrence "Lornie" LaValley, 87, long-term resident of Hagar Township, died Thursday May 6, 2021 at Hanson Hospice Center, in Stevensville.
He was born in Superior, Wis., on July 6, 1933, to Rene J. and Helen C. (Stansky) LaValley, the seventh of eight children. He was a very proud graduate of East High School in Superior, where he was an all-state football player, president of the student council, and sang with the troubadour choir. Old Man River was his favorite tune, and he sang it frequently to his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and to the residents at Woodland Terrace in Coloma, where he would request (and was denied) the use of a microphone. Larry also served in the Wisconsin National Guard.