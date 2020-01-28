Larry’s life began June 8, 1952, in Benton Harbor. He grew up in Coloma, where he graduated from high school. While in high school Larry worked co-op for Wolverine Metal Stamping, where he retired after 46 years. Larry also proudly served his country through the Army National Guard for 30 years. He was very handy and enjoyed working on his rental properties.
Larry leaves behind a loving family to cherish his memory, which includes: his wife of 17 years, Marie (Sharp) Frank; three children, Jeremy Frank, Randy (Deb) Frank and Amanda (Tony) Anderson; three stepchildren, Richard (Catina) Bailey, Darrick Bailey and Kevin (Joyce) Bailey; 18 grandchildren, including his special grandson, Zachariah James Bailey; three great-grandchildren; his mom, Mercedes Frank; and many nieces and nephews.