Lee D. Rosenhagen
Lee D. Rosenhagen, 38, of Belleville, Wis., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
He was born on Dec. 17, 1981, in Berrien Springs, the son of Karen (Williams) and Daniel Rosenhagen. Lee graduated from Bridgman High School, where he played the saxophone and was a member of the Bridgman Marching Band. He continued his education at Lake Michigan College, where he studied hospitality and restaurant management. Lee strove to learn and excel at all aspects of the restaurant business. For the last five years he worked as the general manager of Paoli Schoolhouse Café in Paoli, Wis. On Nov. 19, 2018, he was united in marriage to Levi "Archie" Archer. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends and his animals.
Lee was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Rosenhagen; and his nephew, Taylor Sokol.
He is survived by his husband, Archie; father, Daniel Rosenhagen; sisters, Beth (Tony) Graack and Bonnie Peever; brother, Bruce Sokol; and three nephews.
A celebration of Lee's life will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the Paoli Schoolhouse Café, 6857 Paoli Road, Belleville, Wis.
The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting. Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.