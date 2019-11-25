Lee Davis
Lee “Skip” Warren Davis, 89, of Stevensville passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at his home in the care of the his family.
A funeral service will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Highway, Bridgman, with the Rev. Jim Whitman officiating. Friends may meet with the family from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Interment will take place at Ruggles Cemetery, Baroda. Memorial contributions may be given to the Stevensville American Legion Post 568, 3093 Johnson Road, Stevenville. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Skip was born Dec. 5, 1929 in Stevensville, the son of the late Byron and Mary (Hoge) Davis. Skip served our country in the U.S. Air Force and was a 50-year member of the Stevensville American Legion Post 568. He retired from Whirlpool Corp. and enjoyed riding, training and breeding mules, and breeding and hunting his dogs.
On April 14, 1951 he married Dolores Krieger, and she survives, along with their children: Peggy Gaul, Diane (Bill) Loeffler, Dennis Davis, Dale Mitchell and Mike (Mary) Davis; grandchildren: Shawn (Tara) Gaul, Monica Loeffler, Brian (Melissa) Loeffler, Sara (Wes) Hornback and Ryan Gaul; and seven great-grandchildren.
Skip was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Steven Gaul; grandsons Dustin and Eric; and his siblings, Virgil, Marie, Clarene, Robert, Arthur and Don.