Lee’s life began Sept. 3, 1932, in Caulfield, Mo. He spent his youth in the South. Lee married the love of his life, Freda Hutchison, on Oct. 1, 1949, in Leachville, Ark. Shortly after marrying, Lee and Freda moved to Michigan, making Watervliet their home. Lee worked for over 40 years as a coater operator at the Watervliet Paper Mill, where he also served as the union steward. Outside of work, Lee enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He would travel out West to hunt elk and head north to Canada for moose hunting. He also could enjoy the outdoors from the sky, as he had a private pilot’s license. Lee was a longtime member of Midway Baptist Church.
Lee’s greatest joy was his family, which includes: his loving wife, Freda; a son, Dannie (Sherri) Harris; a daughter, Lori Cramer; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his dog, Shadow.