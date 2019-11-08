Lela Coffel
Lela Coffel, 89, of Buchanan passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
She was born May 18, 1930, in Buchanan, to the late Ernie and Carolyn Snodgrass. On Nov. 7, 1975, she married Joe R. Coffel Sr., in Buchanan. She was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Paul (Kim) Pearison, Joe R. (Teri) Coffel Jr., Terry (Jerry) Ravish and Roger (Barbara) Coffel; and many grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Lela is preceded in death by her parents, Ernie and Carolyn; husband, Joe Sr.; children, Geraldine McCarty, Phil Pearison and Evelyn Balos; and brothers, George Snodgrass, Richard Snodgrass and William Snodgrass.
Visitation for Lela will be held at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Caring Circle, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.