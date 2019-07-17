Leona Ann Skopec
Leona Ann Skopec, 88, of Baroda passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville. Cremation has taken place, per her wishes.
Please join us in celebrating her life with family and friends from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday July 27, at New Troy Grace Brethren Church, 13310 California Road, New Troy. Final resting place will be in Galien Cemetery, next to her parents and brother, Art. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Leona was born the last of eight children of the late Leo and Anna Klingerman, at St. Joseph Catholic Hospital in South Bend, Ind. Life interests and hobbies included traveling with her granddaughter, NASCAR, reading, bingo and spending time with her extended friends and family.
Survivors include her daughter, Ann McDonald of Bridgman; her son, David Skopec of Prescott, Ariz.; granddaughter, Crystal McDonald; grandson, Corey Callahan; and great-grandson, Nolan Callahan.
Leona was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings: Gordon, Diana, George, Lucile, Grace, Arthur and Robert.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman.