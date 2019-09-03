Leona Cutter
Leona M. “Lee” Cutter, 89, of Benton Harbor, passed away Sept. 1, 2019, at Spectrum Health-Lakeland Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 555 E. Delaware Ave., Benton Harbor with Fr. James Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Starks & Menchinger Chapel & Cremation Services, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. A prayer service will be recited at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lake Michigan Catholic Schools or Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Lee was born on March 10, 1930, to Frank and Olga (Fellner) Kesterke in St. Joseph. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1948. Lee married the love of her life, Matthew Cutter, on June 24, 1949, at St. John Catholic Church in Benton Harbor. She was a proud mother of four children. Once the children were grown, she worked as a proofreader for Zenith Heath Corp. Lee grew up as a “Sand Rabbit” and loved the beach. She also had a passion for animals, especially dogs. Lee was a member of the Altar Guild at St. Bernard Catholic Church and volunteered for many church functions. Lee also enjoyed playing cards, but most of all she loved to spend her time with her family.
Lee is survived by her children Marie Clayton of Benton Harbor, Suzanne (Kent) Sasinka of Colorado Springs, Co, Carol (Chris) Schlomann of Lake Hopatcong, N.J. and Russell (Kris) Cutter of Dowagiac; grandchildren Lori (Bruce) Cook, Julie (Matt Wiest) Sasinka, Colin (Alyssa Romano) Lennon, Kyra Lennon, Emily Cutter, Matthew Cutter, Molly Cutter and Jenna Cutter; great-grandchildren, Chance Sasinka, Skyler Remy, Maddie Cook and Hayden Cook; and niece Sharon Argue.
Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew Cutter; parents, Frank and Olga Kesterke; and siblings, Marian Mosher, Edward Kesterke and Donald Kesterke.
Lee’s family would like to thank Shastandra and Tamara for their special care over the last couple of years.