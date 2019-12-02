Leonard “Buddy” Mattison
Leonard “Buddy” Mattison, 71, of Grand Junction died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.
He was born July 25, 1948, in Columbus, Miss., to Cecil and Addine Mattison. Buddy served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. He married Lisa Zwiers on May 18, 1995. Buddy worked as a derrick hand on oil rigs throughout the world. Most recently he built metal furniture at Flexible Furniture in Plainwell. He loved his family very much.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Cecile Henderson.
Surviving is his wife, Lisa Mattison; son, Andrew (Debbie) Zwiers of Holland, Mich.; daughters, Amanda Zwiers of Holland and Emily Mattison of Grand Junction; four grandchildren, Jayden Zwiers, Landon Zwiers, Astor Luna and Axel Luna.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 3, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Buddy will be laid to rest in Grand Junction Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the family. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.