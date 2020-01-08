Leonard C. 'Larry' Smith Jr.

Longtime Bainbridge Township Supervisor Leonard C. “Larry” Smith Jr. died Dec. 10, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center after a brief battle with cancer. He was 86.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Fairplain Presbyterian Church, 210 W. Napier Avenue, Benton Harbor. Visitation will be at the church, where friends may call from 2-4 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Hanson Hospice Center or Area Agency on Aging – Campus for Creative Aging. Friends wishing to send a condolence may do so at the guest book at www. starks-menchinger.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel.

He is survived by his wife, Pat; daughters, Kim Edinger of St. Joseph, Vicki VandenBerg of Grand Rapids and Laura Sparks of Boulder, Colo.; seven grandchildren: Kristin, Jaclyn, Emily, Anna, Hannah, Michael and Betsy; two great-grandchildren, Owen and Eva; and a sister, Sharon Pittman of Chicago.

He was preceded in death by his brother, David.

 