Leonard James Wurn, 89, of Watervliet died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
Leonard’s life began Jan. 31, 1931, in Byron Center, Mich. Growing up, he lived in various towns in Michigan until his family settled in Watervliet. After graduating from high school, he attended college for two years until proudly serving his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War, earning the National Defense Service Medal and Navy Occupation Service Medal. Upon returning home, Leonard ran a gas station, worked at Bridges Chevrolet Dealership, then had a milk route and many other jobs to provide for his growing family until going to work as a machinist for Whirlpool until retirement. When he wasn’t working, you could find Leonard on the golf course or building his house.