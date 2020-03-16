Leonard Safin, 82, of Decatur passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020, after a brief stay at Rose Arbor Hospice in Kalamazoo. He was born July 17, 1937, in Decatur to Alexander and Mary (Gresik) Safin.
The family will receive guests 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Newell Chapel, 83313 M-51, Decatur. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 500 W. St. Mary’s St., Decatur. Burial to follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Decatur. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at www.newellchapel.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Decatur Public Schools Athletic Dept.